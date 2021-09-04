Governor Nasir El-Rufai lost his Ungwar Sarki polling unit in Kaduna north local government area on Saturday, September 4

The governor lost his unit for both the chairmanship and councillor seats to the Peoples Democratic Party

The governor had earlier declared that he does not care about the results as long as the electronic voting machine is put to use

Kaduna - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Ungwar Sarki polling unit in Kaduna north local government area.

Channels Television reports that El-Rufai, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), had earlier voted at the polling unit where he also declared that he is not desperate to win at all costs but to improve the voting process using the electronic voting machine.

Governor El-Rufai lost his polling unit to PDP during the election. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

Source: Facebook

According to the governor, the introduction of the electronic voting system by his administration has clearly shown that the APC-led government in Kaduna state does not believe in cheating or rigging election.

Announcing the election result, the presiding officer of the unit, Muhammad Sani, said the APC polled 62 votes in the chairmanship election, while the PDP scored 86 votes out of the 159 votes cast.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the councillorship election, APC also polled 53 votes, while PDP garnered 100 votes out of 162 total votes cast.

Premium Times newspaper reports that the Kaduna government’s use of technology to promote election integrity made the state the first in Nigeria to adopt electronic voting, and the second government entity in Africa to achieve the feat after Namibia.

In 2018, Kaduna state made history by being the first in Nigeria to conduct an electronic voting election.

Meanwhile, as the local government election was going on in Kaduna state, the other states of the federation were holding the APC local government congress.

In Osun, members of the national committee on the local government congress of the APC expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the party's members in the state.

The committee affirmed that there was no parallel congress anywhere in the state except on social media platforms.

They also expressed delight at the way and manner the party's supporters and loyalists trooped out en masse to exercise their right of electing new officers of the party across the local governments of the state.

Source: Legit