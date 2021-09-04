The ongoing local government congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has been given a pass mark

The party officials from the national secretariat of the APC supervising the exercise, say it has been hitch-free so far

They noted that there is no parallel congress anywhere else in the state except the one conducted on social media

Osogbo - The members of the national committee on the local government congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, have expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the party's members in the state.

The committee affirmed that there was no parallel congress anywhere in the state except on social media platforms.

The committee's chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye said the exercise has gone on smoothly. Photo credit: Osun APC

They also expressed delight at the way and manner the party's supporters and loyalists trooped out en masse to exercise their right of electing new officers of the party across the local governments of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the national leadership of the ruling party had earlier resolved and directed the conduct of the congresses across the 774 councils in the country.

The members of the national delegation for the congress to Osun had on Friday, September 3 held a stakeholders’ meeting at the APC secretariat, where they urged members to exhibit the Omoluabi ethos for which Osun is known for and promised to conduct a hitch-free and credible exercise.

By Saturday, September 4 morning, they visited some of the councils where they monitored, supervised, and observed the conduct of the congress.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the committee, the committee's chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, lauded the peaceful conduct of the party loyalists, describing it as commendable and worthwhile.

Elegbeleye who commended the consensus model adopted by the leadership of the party said there was no parallel congress anywhere as against the insinuations making the rounds.

His words:

“We have been to several places. We have been to Osogbo, Boripe, Boluwaduro among others, and we met a very large crowd where consensus was adopted as a model to which the new officers were elected by the party's members.

“Things were very perfect; the atmosphere was peaceful and we were very impressed by the way and manner which the people conducted and comported themselves peacefully without any rancour whatsoever.

“As we all know, consensus is what the party has always subscribed to and this is what was largely adopted in the state, and with what we have seen so far, there is nothing like parallel anywhere.

“We are very glad to witness this congress in a peaceful atmosphere as this is in line with the principles of our party.”

Recall that a five-man ward congress appeal panel set up to hear petitions over the outcome of APC ward congress in Osun state has submitted its report recently.

The panel which was led by Ambassador Obed Wadzani dismissed the petition filed by a faction of the party in the state known as The Osun Progressives, TOP.

Wadzani's panel described the allegations made by TOP in the petition as frivolous, saying that they could not be substantiated.

Meanwhile, the governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, has cleared the air on the alleged fight between him and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Governor Oyetola noted that he has no personal grudges against the minister of interior, adding that they only disagree on the issue of governance.

According to him, he contributed immensely to the success Aregbesola recorded when he was governor, as the chief of staff.

