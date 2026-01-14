Terra Industries secures fresh capital to expand Africa-focused defence manufacturing and cross-border security operations

Strong global investor interest highlights confidence in Africa-built defence solutions amid rising security challenges

Focused on homegrown innovation, Terra aims to address urgent regional security needs with locally developed technology

Terra Industries, an Africa-focused defence and security technology company, has raised fresh capital from a mix of global venture firms and angel investors to expand its manufacturing footprint and accelerate cross-border security operations.

The company said the new funds will be channelled toward boosting production capacity and strengthening its counter-terrorism and security deployments across multiple regions.

Palantir CEO, Joe Lionsdale invests in Terra Industries to combat insecurity in Nigeria Credit: Brian Ach / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The move comes amid rising security challenges across parts of Africa, where governments and private operators are seeking locally developed, high-impact solutions.

Strong interest from global investors

The funding round attracted notable international investors, underlining growing global confidence in Africa-built defence technology.

Participants include Valour Equity Partners, Lux Capital, SV Angel, Leblon Capital, Silent Ventures LLC, and Nova Global.

The round also drew prominent angel investors, including Meyer Malka, managing partner at Ribbit Capital.

Malka is well known for backing high-growth fintech firms such as Revolut and Credit Karma, making his participation a strong signal of Terra’s long-term potential and scalability.

Industry analysts say the mix of institutional and angel backing reflects a broader shift in global capital toward security technologies that combine innovation, manufacturing capability, and real-world deployment.

Expanding manufacturing and cross-border reach

Terra said the capital injection will be used primarily to expand its manufacturing capacity, allowing the company to scale production of its security systems more efficiently.

This expansion is expected to shorten delivery timelines and support larger contracts across multiple countries.

In addition to manufacturing, the company plans to accelerate its cross-border security and counter-terrorism operations.

By strengthening its regional presence, Terra aims to respond faster to emerging threats and support partners operating in complex security environments.

The company has positioned itself as a provider of integrated solutions, combining technology, intelligence, and on-ground deployment to address evolving security risks.

Built in Africa, designed for Africa

A key pillar of Terra’s strategy is its commitment to homegrown innovation.

The company emphasised that the majority of its engineering and technical workforce is based in Africa, with teams designing, building, and producing all systems on the continent.

This approach not only reduces reliance on imported technologies but also ensures that Terra’s products are tailored to local conditions and operational realities.

By investing in African talent and manufacturing, the company is contributing to the development of a domestic defence technology ecosystem.

Meeting urgent regional security needs

The latest funding positions Terra at the intersection of African technological ingenuity and the urgent security demands facing the region.

Billionaire backed firm, Palantir invests Nigerian drone firm. Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

As governments grapple with terrorism, border insecurity, and organised crime, demand for reliable, locally developed security solutions continues to grow.

With fresh capital, global backing, and a strong focus on African-led innovation, Terra is betting that its model can scale across borders while helping to address some of the continent’s most pressing security challenges.

Jeff Bezos’ Kuiper gets Nigerian licence

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted Kuiper a seven-year landing permit, authorising the company to provide satellite broadband services in Nigeria from 2026.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted Kuiper a seven-year landing permit, authorising the company to provide satellite broadband services in Nigeria from 2026.

The approval, dated February 28, 2026, allows Kuiper to operate its space segment in Nigeria as part of its planned global constellation of up to 3,236 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Source: Legit.ng