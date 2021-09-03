Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest joined other top celebrities at the recent funeral of Tiwa Savage's dad

The flamboyant socialite made sure to recreate scenes from Obi Cubana’s much-publicised funeral as he exhausted bundles of N500 notes while spraying Tiwa

Musc executive Don Jazzy and crossdress Bobrisky were also among entertainers who showed up for Tiwa Savage

It appears celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has been awaiting a funeral reception since he last showed up at Obi Cubana mother’s funeral in Oba, Anambra state.

The celebrity barman made sure that he was also among those who showed up at the funeral ceremony of Tiwa Savage’s dad.

In his usual fashion, Chiefpriest made sure to make highlights at the event as he stormed the dance floor to honour the singer.

Cubana Chiefpriest makes it rain cash at Tiwa Savage dad's funeral. Photo: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Just like he did in Oba, Chiefpriest rained thousands of naira on Tiwa Savage. The flamboyant individual exhausted several bundles of N500 notes on Tiwa as she rocked the dance floor.

In fact, other celebrities like Eniola Badmus, crossdresser Bobrisky, who wanted to spray the celebrant had to stall for a bit to allow Chiefpriest to enjoy his moment.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video stirred reactions from online observers who could only catch up with the event on social media.

Read comments below:

i_am__busola said:

"Shebi bob suppose shift back make chief preist finish."

dee__xo_xo said:

"The people packing money go Dey suffer oh."

lalaskin_africa said:

"Bundles on bundles."

itzurboyclick said:

"Doings get levels."

mko_m_k_o said:

"Omo chief priest Choooookkkkkeeee."

t22nde said:

"Chief priest scatter dere too o."

sholagold99 said:

"Doing master don reach tiwa party oo."

Bobrisky, Don Jazzy, other celebs show up for Tiwa

Crossdresser Bobrisky, Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy, actress Eniola Badmus were also present to show support for Tiwa Savage.

More videos from the funeral below:

Jamal sprays Tiwa Savage at grandpa's funeral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported previously gathered the report of a heartwarming video from the funeral reception of Tiwa Savage’s dad which showed up in the online community.

The clip captured the moment the singer’s son, Jamal, joined her on the dance floor and rained N500 notes on her.

Another clip also captured the moment little Jamal danced happily with veteran journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

