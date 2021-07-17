Nigeria's top celebrities in the entertainment sector stormed Oba town for the burial of Obi Cubana's mother

Also in attendance at the talk-of-the-town burial on Friday, July 16, is the country's respected and popular police officer, Abba Kyari

Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police, is a celebrated cop who is well-known for high-profile security operations

Oba, Anambra state - Abba Kyari, the deputy commissioner of police who is famous for cracking major crimes visited Oba, an Anambra town, for the burial of the mother of Obinna Iyiegbu, the billionaire owner of Cubana Club.

The gist about the burial has dominated Nigeria's social media space in the past few days as musicians, actors, socialites and other top celebrities turned up for the burial on Friday, July 16.

Abba Kyari, the deputy commissioner of police, visited Oba in Anambra for the burial of the mother of Obinna Iyiegbu, the billionaire owner of Cubana Club. Photo credit: goldmynetv

The business mogul’s mother passed away in December last year at the age of 78 and was laid to rest in Afor Uzo Oba, Anambra state.

DCP Abba Kyari spotted at the burial

As the burial gained momentum on social media, a photo emerged on goldmynetv's verified Instagram page showing DCP Kyari with Obi Cubana and other celebrities.

As head of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP’s) Intelligence Response Team in 2017, Kyari led the operation that led to the arrest of Evans, a suspected billionaire kidnapper.

He has also cracked other cases that shook the country.

Oba, the town in Idemili North local government area of Anambra state, is not the first place where Kyari will be seen cooling off, Daily Trust reported.

According to the newspaper, the super cop has spent time off the job with music star, Davido, Musiliu Akinsanya, the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos state, better known as MC Oluomo, to mention but few.

Naira rains at Obi Cubana mum’s burial

In several clips now making the rounds, guests could be seen spraying wads of naira notes at the event packed with several other dignitaries.

The funeral ceremony earlier became the subject of discussion on social media after Cubana Chief Priest donated 46 cows to Obi Cubana, his associate and former boss, The Cable stated.

Since then, the 46-year-old socialite, whose real name is Obi Iyiegbu, has received over 246 cows for his mother’s burial.

Obi Cubana is renowned as one of the pioneers of nightlife in Abuja, where he has major investments in the hospitality business.

Also reporting the burial, The Punch stated that several guests sprayed Obi Cubana with 200, 500 and 1,000 naira notes in what seemed like a bid to outdo one another.

It added that two of the guests were seen in a viral video having a playful cash fight as they threw wads of money at each other, while other guests looked on.

Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial: Kanayo O.Kanayo shows off huge stack of cash

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, stormed Anambra with boxes and a huge stack of money for lavish spending at the burial.

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, some of the money in N500 notes were in boxes while the rest were piled in huge racks on the table.

The people in the room were heard hailing him as he walked in before picking up a fat bundle.

