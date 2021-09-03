A heartwarming video from the funeral reception of Tiwa Savage’s dad has shown up in the online community

The clip captured the moment the singer’s son, Jamal, joined her on the dance floor and rained N500 notes on her

Another clip also captured the moment little Jamal danced happily with veteran journalist Kemi Olunloyo

Legit.ng compiled more videos, photos capturing all the interesting moments at the star-studded funeral ceremony

Singer Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamal, was also present at the funeral ceremony of her father and his grandpa, Prince Olanrewaju.

Shortly after the singer and other family members stormed the dance floor, little Jamal took many by surprise as he made it rain cash on his mother.

Jamal sprays money on Mum Tiwa Savage at grandpa’s funeral. Photo: @tiwasavage/@kemiolunloyo

The little man happily sprayed N500 notes on his mum who was on her knees to be on the same level with him.

From indications, Jamal sprayed over N5000 on his mum. Check out the clip below:

Read some reactions from social media users below:

awoofthriftng said:

"God has given Tiwa this cutie to comfort her and he has taken up the role. He is such a gentle man Tiwa is raising a king."

gistloverbabe said:

"Is this boy not cute?."

damidorcas_1 said:

"Jam jam sabi spray pass me."

miz_soreal said:

"Such a gentle young man."

Jamal takes the dance floor with Kemi Olunloyo

Veteran journalist Kemi Olunloyo was also among the guests who came out to celebrate with the Savage family.

Olunloyo took to her Instagram page with a photo and video in which she was spotted with Tiwa's son, Jamal.

The journalist and little Jamal were seen dancing in the heartwarming video.

Watch below:

More videos, photos from the event below:

Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Toyin Abraham others show up for Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage finally laid her father to rest on Friday, September 3, and a funeral reception followed afterwards.

Colleagues in the entertainment industry showed up in their numbers to support the singer as she said the final goodbyes to her parent.

Top stars Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Toyin Abraham were among celebrities sighted at the star-studded funeral ceremony.

