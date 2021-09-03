Calls have been made to President Muhammadu Buhari sack more ministers who are not using their offices to better the lives of Nigerians

A northern APC stalwart from Kano state, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwammanda, has urged President Buhari to sack the minister of defence, Bashir Magashi

Kwammanda claimed that the state of security in Nigeria makes it clear that Magashi is not doing his job

Amid President Buhari's cabinet reshuffle, there have been calls for the sack of more serving ministers who are alleged to be under-performing.

One of such appointees who have been brought to the spotlight is the minister of defence, Bashir Magashi.

The APC chieftain said there are capable hands in Kano for Buhari to replace Magashi with (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

In his remark on Friday, September 3, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwammanda, an All progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Kano, argued that he has never had confidence in Magashi's ability to deliver in the ministry since his appointment, Vanguard reports.

Kwammanda who based his position on the rising insecurity in the northern part of the country, said there are capable hands in Kano who can do the job.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He, therefore, called on President Buhari to sack the minister and replace him with a better candidate, Daily Nigerian added.

His words:

“My call to the President is to also sack minister of defence. If you look at the security situation of Nigeria, especially in the North, you will agree with me that the minister is not doing his job.

“Buhari is doing his best to arrest the security challenges but as a Minister, Magashi is doing nothing. So, I call on Buhari to immediately sack him and replace him with a better candidate.

“We have better candidates from Kano state to replace both Nanono and Magashi,” the party stalwart, Kwammanda however stated."

Cabinet reshuffle: President Buhari Hints at sacking more serving ministers

Meanwhile, amid relieving two ministers of their duties, President Buhari had hinted at the possible sack of more members of his cabinet.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian leader made this known while announcing the sack of Mohammed Sabo Nanono minister of agriculture and rural development and Saleh Mamman, minister of power.

In a statement by his special adviser media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, September 1, Buhari said that “that this process shall be continuous”.

Source: Legit.ng