President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Boss Mustapha, the secretary-general of the federation, as he turned 65 years old on Friday, September 3.

In a Facebook message released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the president noted that his respect for Mustapha grew deep and strong over the years since his appointment due to the passion he puts into the job.

President Buhari stated that the SGF is remarkably a competent person who enjoys the confidence and support of his colleagues, PM News added.

Buhari particularly mentioned the impact of Mustapha's role in Nigeria's unparalleled success in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

He, therefore, called on "other public servants to borrow a leaf from Boss Mustapha who does his job with passion and amazing talent for details."

Top Northern APC chieftain tells Buhari next minister to be sacked

Meanwhile, amid President Buhari's cabinet reshuffle, there had been calls for the sack of more serving ministers who were alleged to be under-performing.

One of such appointees who have been brought to the spotlight is the minister of defence, Bashir Magashi.

In his remark on Friday, September 3, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwammanda, an All progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Kano, argued that he has never had confidence in Magashi's ability to deliver in the ministry since his appointment.

Kwammanda who based his position on the rising insecurity in the northern part of the country, said there are capable hands in Kano who can do the job.

He said:

“My call to the President is to also sack minister of defence. If you look at the security situation of Nigeria, especially in the North, you will agree with me that the minister is not doing his job.

“Buhari is doing his best to arrest the security challenges but as a Minister, Magashi is doing nothing. So, I call on Buhari to immediately sack him and replace him with a better candidate.

“We have better candidates from Kano state to replace both Nanono and Magashi,” the party stalwart, Kwammanda however stated."

