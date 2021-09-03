Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson was the bridesmaid of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson who got married 10 years ago

Yvonne looked stunning in her bridesmaid attire and Mercy looked gorgeous in her wedding dress as well

The two movie stars used to be very close in those days; the same cannot be said of their friendship today

A photo of Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, serving as a bridesmaid for Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson’s wedding 10 years ago has surfaced on the internet.

Yvonne flew all the way to Nigeria for her bridesmaid’s duties as seen in the photo, and she looked so gorgeous in her attire.

Rocking her purple dress with accessories to match, the Princess Tyra screen diva was full of smiles indicating how deeply she loved Mercy and the marriage ceremony as a whole.

A collage of Mercy Johnson with her husband, and Yvonne Nelson. Photo credit: @yvonnenelson @mercyjohnsonokojie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Yvonne also held a bridal fan in her right hand while staring excitedly at her friend.

Mercy Johnson, on the other hand, looked good in her wedding gown with a veil over her face.

Even though the ceremony was 10 years ago, their style, design, and everything still look trendy.

The two were very good and close friends in those days, and we cannot tell if they still have that close bond.

Mercy Johnson Celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with husband and 4 kids

Just recently, Mercy Johnson took over social media with beautiful family photos to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary.

The actress and her husband, Prince Okojie, have produced four beautiful children - three girls, and a boy, out of their 10 years of marriage.

Mercy Johnson's hubby surprises her

Unaware that her husband had a party planned for her, the movie star walked into a venue filled with friends and colleagues before she realized what was going on.

Mercy was filled with so many emotions that she burst into tears and went around hugging those who graced the occasion.

The moment Mercy showed gratitude to her husband was also captured in the clip. The actress who was still in tears, got on her knees in the presence of guests to appreciate her man.

