Al Nassr has sacked Italian manager Stefano Pioli after just one season in charge of the Saudi Arabian giants

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted after Pioli’s sack, sending his farewell message to the veteran Italian manager

Pioli is expected to return to management as soon as possible after being linked to the vacant Fiorentina job

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen many things in football, from lifting Champions League trophies to breaking international records.

But in Saudi Arabia, the superstar with five Ballon d’Ors to his name is watching something different unfold: instability on the bench.

Al Nassr have parted company with manager Stefano Pioli after less than a year in charge of the club. Photo by Atta Kenare

Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s current club, have now sacked their third full-time manager since he joined in 2023, BBC reports.

This time, it is Stefano Pioli who has been shown the exit door at the Saudi Pro League club, after just one season in charge.

The club confirmed the Italian’s departure via its X (formerly Twitter) handle with the message:

“Al Nassr Club Company informs that Mr Pioli and his Staff are no more the acting coaching staff of the first team.

We would like to thank Mr Pioli and his staff for their dedicated work during the past season.”

While it wasn’t a disastrous season, Al Nassr finished third in the league, it clearly was not enough.

For a team that has not won the domestic title since 2019, the pressure is intense, and patience is thin.

Ronaldo bids farewell to Pioli

Through all the noise, Ronaldo has stayed calm and classy.

Cristiano Ronaldo penned a message on social media following the news of Pioli's exit. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh

Just hours after the news broke, he posted a simple message on X (formerly Twitter):

“Thanks for everything.”

It was not dramatic or emotional, but it said enough, and it is clear the 40-year-old has respect for the coaches he’s worked with, even if they haven’t lasted long.

Ronaldo himself has been a huge presence on and off the pitch at Al Nassr.

And though rumours continue to swirl about whether he will leave when his contract ends this June, the club is reportedly confident the Portugal captain will extend his stay.

So, what’s next for Al Nassr?

With Pioli gone, One Football reports that Al Nassr will be looking for a new coach again. But this is not just about hiring someone with a big name.

The club desperately needs stability, direction, and someone who can get the best out of a star-studded squad that includes one of the greatest players of all time.

Meanwhile, Pioli is not out of a job for long as he’s expected to return to Italy to manage Fiorentina, a club he previously coached before a successful run at AC Milan that saw him lift the Serie A title.

