Nigerian startup owners now have a chance to participate in the global entrepreneurship world cup

There is over $1 million in total cash prizes available, with the top early-stage startup winning $250,000

The opportunity is open to Nigerian entrepreneurs with startups less than 10 years old and legally registered or planning to register

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) has announced it is accepting applications for the 2025 editions from entrepreneurs around the globe to compete for a chance to win and share $1 million in cash prizes and substantial investment opportunities.

Nigerians invited to apply for Entrepreneurship World Photo credit: JulPo

Source: Getty Images

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is co-hosted by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) and Monsha’at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority in Saudi Arabia.

The group promises that this year's competition will be the most diverse and impactful yet.

The message on the organisers' website reads:

"The Entrepreneurship World Cup is one of the largest and most diverse pitch competitions and support programs of its kind.

"Every year, tens of thousands of entrepreneurs from 200 countries compete for a share of US$1.5 million dollars in cash prizes and millions more worth of investment, support and publicity and a global finals event attended by leading investors.

"Since launching in 2019, the competition has connected founders with over US$4 million in cash prizes and another US$250+ million worth of perks plus free support and services."

Who can apply for the Entrepreneurship World Cup?

Startups globally are eligible, provided they are legally registered or intend to register in their respective countries.

Startups must be less than ten years old based on their registration date.

Previous winners: Winners from past EWC editions can apply for different prize categories, but are ineligible to compete in the same category they previously won.

Employee eligibility: Employees of organisers, affiliates, subsidiaries, and immediate family members are excluded from participation.

Opportunity for Nigerians to participate in the Entrepreneurship World Cup Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Details of prizes on offer.

Early Stage Prizes:

Champion: $250,000

2nd Place: $200,000

3rd Place: $150,000

4th Place: $100,000

5th Place: $50,000

Growth stage prizes

Champion: $175,000

2nd Place: $100,000

Sector-Specific Prizes (New in 2025):

SpaceTech for Mining, Sports Analytics, Health Monitoring, Agriculture + Resource Management: Each category offers $100,000.

Idea stage prizes:

Champion: $50,000

2nd Place: $25,000

The competition will end in a global finals event where finalists will pitch their ideas to leading investors and compete for the prestigious titles across various categories.

For more information on eligibility, application details, and deadlines, visit the Entrepreneurship World Cup official website.

Deadline for application is June 30, 2025.

The application link is here.

Tony Elumelu shares why he diversified into oil and gas, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire and chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, Tony Elumelu, has shared his reasons for diversifying into the oil and gas sector.

Elumelu shared this at the Legacy Builders Palm Beach Conference held in Florida, United States, on the theme: “Democratising Luck”.

He observed that Africa is a continent of opportunity, and Nigeria has huge resources to plug into this opportunity but power remains a challenge to be surmounted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng