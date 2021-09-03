A male teacher has been celebrated on social media for his innovation that has made things easier for special students

The kind teacher built a running aid for his visually impaired students that would help them run without being scared of falling

In a video showcasing the use of the running aid, the teacher assisted a female student run fast with it

A teacher in Malaysia has invented a running aid for his visually impaired students.

The kind-hearted teacher named Cikgu Azam used metals and small wheels in creating the running aid.

The running aid is made of metal Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @goodnews_movement

A video of Cikgu demonstrating the use of the aid with a student Adik Alisya was shared on Instagram by @goodnews_movement.

In the heartwarming clip, the teacher wheeled the running aid with the student in it.

The running aid was fashioned like a fence around its visually challenged user. The user holds the aid like a trolley.

With the aid, the user is able to run about like other normal people without having to worry about slipping.

People gush over the teacher's kind gesture

@chameleobster commented:

"We have all these corrupt politicians wasting billions and then we have people like this who are making an actual difference one person at a time. This gives me hope. This is what we need to see on the news every day."

@irum_que said:

"Incredible. Takes one person to think outside the box to make life enjoyable for others❤️"

@yacinth wrote:

"Unreal!!! I wish this was the stuff that was reported nationally all the time. What a beautiful human!!!"

@carterhorton86 stated:

"These are great. We have something very similar here that was used for a patient in one of the hospitals i worked in.

"He had severe balance issues and so we would harness him into one of these, have a staff on either side to stabilize, and he could walk/jog wherever he liked! If he tripped or made a mistake it would catch him for us before he hit the ground. No more hurting my back!"

