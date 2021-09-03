A video has got people talking on social media in which a masquerade could be seen leading his followers in Muslim prayer

The video was shared on Facebook and Nigerians flooded the comment section to laugh about it while others noted that it is bad for a masquerade to be leading a Muslim prayer

In the bizarre video, the masquerade and other Muslim faithful could be seen on a rooftop praying to Allah

A masquerade has been captured on camera leading a Muslim prayer in his full regalia.

In the video that was shared on Facebook by Oloye Omo-Iya Kunmi, the masquerade could be seen alongside his followers on a rooftop as they prayed to Allah.

The masquerade led a Muslim prayer and got people talking on social media. Photo credit: Oloye Omo-Iya Kunmi

Source: Facebook

Sharing the video, Kunmi wrote in Yoruba language:

"Barika Jimoh gbogbo musulumi ododo. Dajudaju, Ramoni ile lemomu lo wa ninu eku yi! (Happy Friday to all true Muslims. Ramoni is definitely in this regalia!)"

As the prayer was ongoing, the person capturing the moment could be heard hyping someone but the masquerade and other Muslim faithful weren't distracted.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on Facebook soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts as many couldn't stop laughing after watching the bizarre video.

Reacting, a Facebook user identified as Samsudeen Mobolaji Popoola said:

"What wouldn't one see in Oyo village? Alfa Saliu Ayo Sanda Ladigbolu, despite all your efforts in propagating the strict tenets of the religion."

Abiola Enuoranoba Obinrin wrote:

"E continue oo."

Prince Raji Hammed Frank commented:

"Just imagine this kind level,it's bad walahi."

Abeshin Adebimpe Adukeade said:

"Problem no dey finish."

Muhydeen Olayoonu wrote:

"Afi rahmani na, egungun ti mu ogogoro yo."

