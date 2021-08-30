Social media users have reacted to a video of the Ooni of Ife interacting in Yoruba with an Oyinbo professor

In the video, the female academic seemed to have an above-average grasp of the language as she conversed with the respected monarch

People around stared at the duo in amazement as they discussed in public the Yoruba culture

Though Nigeria is home to over 500 languages, only English is the official language and often time people who break into their native tongues when conversing are tagged to be speaking vernacular.

Little wonder a video of an Oyinbo professor speaking Yoruba as she conversed with the Ooni of Ife has sparked debate on social media.

The Oyinbo professor somewhat had a below average grasp of the language Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Ayo Ojeniyi

In the video shared on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi, the female academic showed no shyness as she did her best to keep up with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) as they discussed the Yoruba culture.

People around them stared with interest as the two conversed uninterrupted.

The Oyinbo lady has been identified as Professor Dame Karin Barber, a lecturer of the Department of African Studies and Anthropology at the University of Birmingham, UK.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share their thoughts on the video

Adeyemi Ayuba said:

"Chief AY, with my first breath this morning, I ask God to do that which your heart desires. I am making this unusual request due to your love for Yoruba race as you always promote our culture and fighting for our interest."

Sokunbi Ademola Moh'd-Quasim remarked:

"Some of us don't speak our indigenous languages with our children because we want to tell our friends and neighbours our kids are good in borrowed languages while foreigners are appreciating our culture and languages."

Balogun Muh'd Jami'h Olamilekan thought:

"If the care is not taken, we'll soon be hiring foreigners to come and be teaching our children Yoruba language.

"I pray we see the beauty in our language and stop making it inferior to English.

"I'm proud to be a Yoruba boy.

"Omo Igbomina atata ni mi.Little Oyinbo sings in Yoruba."

