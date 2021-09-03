A young lady has entered the history books of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom with her academic achievement

The Nigerian lady named Ikanna Okim recently graduated with a first-class in law, shattering a 36-year-old record

Ikanna's feat has turned her into an internet sensation as social media users celebrated the young lady

A Nigerian lady has made history at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom in grand style.

The fresh graduate of law finished with a first-class making her the first student in the 36-year-old history of the institution's faculty of law to achieve the feat.

UNIUYO faculty of law never had a first-class graduate before her

Though UNIUYO was founded in 1991, the faculty of law had however started in October 1985 as a department in the faculty of social sciences when the institution was still University of Cross River, a statement about the faculty on the school's website affirms.

Celebrating the brilliant lady on Facebook, Grace Kalu described Okim as a fervent believer in Christ, author of many books and a social entrepreneur.

Okim was also said to have had a perfect grade in her 500 level second semester in school. She had 5.00.

People celebrate her

Achese Solomon-Koko remarked:

"Super congratulations Remugient progress unimaginable heights canorous success always you shall never go down greater glory Ikan Okim Murray B....you remember the name....Grace all the way."

S-star Harkintolah commented:

"Ikanna!

"I knew you would always stand out wherever you go.

"Congratulations sister "

Elijah Israel Mfon-Abasi said:

"Congratulations beloved Counsel. More wins.

"You deserve it because you worked for it.

"Thank God for His grace."

Chidi Nwalor wrote:

"I have given you a standing ovation. This is not moi moi. Glory to God in the highest."

