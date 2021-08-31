After the much publicized birthday of popular crossdresser Bobrisky, the big day finally arrived on August 31, 2021

Bobrisky gave fans on social media a sneak peek of his well-decorated venue for his 30th birthday party

Not stopping there, Bobrisky also flaunted a huge castle-birthday cake as well as his other nine-tier cake

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky’s much-anticipated 30th birthday finally arrived on August 31, after several months of it being publicized by the celebrant.

Bobrisky who had promised to shut down social media by hosting a party that people would not forget about recently shared a sneak peek of his birthday venue with fans.

Taking to his Instagram page, the crossdresser shared a video of a massive and well-decorated hall. The hall was decked with numerous white flowers, beautiful chandeliers, rows of well-decorated chairs, tables and more.

Bobrisky's 30th birthday party venue and cakes leaves fans in awe.

Source: Instagram

See a video from the event below:

In another post, the crossdresser also flaunted his massive birthday cakes. One of the cakes was a roof-high castle cake while the other was a nine-tier bedazzled cake.

The castle-cake looked like no expense had been spared to make it look realistic with every detail leaving fans awestruck. The nine-tier cake which also almost touched the ceiling of the hall was studded with numerous white and gold pearls.

See the video below:

Fans react to videos from Bobrisky’s party venue

Soon after clips from the well-decorated hall as well as the birthday cakes made the rounds on social media, numerous fans expressed admiration for the crossdresser’s taste. Others however asked what happened to his birthday being in Paris like he had earlier bragged.

Read some of their interesting comments below:

B_leshi:

“Cubana no kuku do pass this one.....Wo-man leader.”

Angel_caily:

“I like him because she has a good taste. He likes good things.”

Blaccbird_:

“I thought the party was in Paris.”

Honest_critisism:

“Trust bob to brag with this for more than a year.”

Princess_royal_stitches:

“Una sure say no be Bob wedding, because I dey see asoebi oo.”

Mojeesurlah:

“The decoration is i luv it.”

Tinufasae:

“Bob and show off .”

Bami_dele0508:

“Forget Paris birthday Bobrisky try Sha..”

Source: Legit.ng