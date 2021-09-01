Nollywood’s Eniola Badmus was among celebrities who showed up to celebrate with Bobrisky at his 30th birthday party

The actress also made an interesting appearance on the dance floor where she rained money on Bobrisky as KWAM1 hailed her

A video of the actress on the dance floor surfaced online and sparked mixed reactions from social media observers

Crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky received massive support from celebrities in the entertainment industry on the occasion of his 30th birthday ceremony.

Nollywood's Eniola Badmus was among those who showed up for the crossdresser and she also made sure to honour him on the dance floor.

Bobrisky at 30: Eniola Badmus sprays money on crossdresser. Photo: @bobrisky/@eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

A video making the round on social media captured the moment Eniola joined Bobrisky on the dance floor and rained several N500 notes on him.

The actress also seemed to have been inspired to keep spraying more money as fuji musician, KWAM1, sang her praises.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

As expected, the video stirred mixed reactions from online observers who were only able to keep up with the lavish birthday party on social media.

Read some of their comments below:

seun_dreams said:

"Only one Bob of Lagos, mama di papa."

mylifeassugar_ said:

"If I hear say bob is not influential ehen! BOB is our mama ooo."

k_i_n_g_p_i_n_ said:

"Bobrisky fought against all odds and won. Turned haters and homophobes into fans, made them all believe and switch insults to praise."

mimi_of_brisbane said:

"All the celebrities are present.... Bob go soon call all of una out."

ymg_1_1 said:

"Bob has really done well. He's been able to convince so many people that he really looks like a woman."

malikdeking said:

"Money attract people, this is to show you only poor people are homophobic. See crowd."

domingo_loso said:

"Congrats and HBD bro, a woman with the will of a man, Nice one Miss, na guy wiman you be."

Eniola Badmus searches hotel for 'juju' ahead of Bobrisky's party

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood star was one of the guests invited by crossdresser, Bobrisky, for his 30th birthday.

For the celebration, Badmus lodged at a hotel and made sure to search the room in case ‘juju’ had been planted in it.

The video of the actress going round her hotel room made the rounds on social media and fans reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng