2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, has refused to back down after the singer’s younger brother, Charles, called her evil on social media

The mother of two took to Charles’ post to say she didn’t mind being called evil for trying to protect her husband and kids

According to Annie, everyone in the singer’s family wants to milk him dry and are all lazy because they have a successful sibling

Music star 2baba Idibia's family has continued to air their problems in public and Annie recently replied the singer’s younger brother, Charles, after he called her out.

Charles had described Annie as evil on social media and the singer’s wife took to his comment section to further air her grievances.

According to the mother of two, 2baba’s family members haven’t realised that the music star is tired. She added that every one of them was trying to milk him dry.

Annie Idibia fires back at 2baba’s brother Charles

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Annie also said that Charles was a lazy man because he had a successful brother and that it is a sad situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Annie noted that Charles had the audacity to insult her and her mother despite living under her roof. She added that 2baba has seven children but his family members wanted to milk him dry.

The actress concluded her comment by adding that if protecting the lives of her husband and children makes her evil, then she doesn’t mind being called that.

See a screenshot of her comment under the now-deleted post below:

Annie Idibia replies 2baba's brother Charles after he called her evil. Photos: @charlybrave, @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Charles Idibia denies claims that he lives under Annie's roof

To counter Annie's claim of housing him, Charles said he could not even spend two hours in the singer's house because of Annie's mother. According to him, he only visited sometimes because of the children.

See the screenshot of his post below:

Charles speaks on Annie's claim of housing him. Photo: @charlybrave

Source: Instagram

Internet users share hot takes on the Idibia family situation

After Annie fired back at her brother-in-law, Charles, internet users shared their reactions to their situation. Read some of their comments below:

Boss_nenesly:

"Okay, Annie is funny, your mum is living with him, and his siblings can't live with him?? It's called ducking him dry??? Just 1 sibling???"

Iamstanlouis:

"If una kill 2Face eh with all these. We no go forgive una oo. I swear to God you people shouldn’t kill Our Legend for us. ‍♂️"

Misshils0011:

"Fxck money and fame, I would never marry a man with children from other women, and I will also never marry a man whose family members don't rate me. Imagine seeing drama and putting yourself in it."

The_realfatfact:

"I so much respect those celebrities who go through issues and the issues don’t make it online . No family, marriage or home without issues , but so many people have tried to hold theirs without it coming out . 2baba is a well respected man in the industry and society and it’s so unfortunate that this is happening in his home. It’s really sad."

Ub_eq:

"If they’re saying all these online, I wonder what’s happening offline."

Health.is.wealth2:

"This is the type of brother that will chase you out if your husband dies. They will take all the property. Na dem."

Nawa o.

Annie Idibia calls out 2baba, says his family never liked her

Looks like there is trouble in the home of legendary Nigerian singer, 2baba as his wife Annie took to social media to air their dirty linen.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Annie shared series of posts where she called out 2baba and noted all the sacrifices she had made for him and their family.

According to her, his family members never liked her no matter how hard she tried. The actress added that she was never worthy of them despite everything.

Not stopping there, Annie also accused 2baba of once going to Disneyland with his kids and spending several nights in the same apartment as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng