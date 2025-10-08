The Nigerian Police Force has said that the plan to enforce the tinted glass permit has now been suspended. This came after a court ordered the force to maintain the status quo on the matter.

SP Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the force, disclosed the development while speaking in an interview on AIT on Wednesday, October 8.

Police suspend tinted glass permit enforcement / Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng