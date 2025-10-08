Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: Police Finally Take Action on Tinted Glass Permit After Court Ruling
Nigeria

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Nigerian Police Force has said that the plan to enforce the tinted glass permit has now been suspended. This came after a court ordered the force to maintain the status quo on the matter.

SP Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the force, disclosed the development while speaking in an interview on AIT on Wednesday, October 8.

The Nigerian Police Force has suspended the plan enforcement of tinted glass permit.
Police suspend tinted glass permit enforcement / Photo Credit: @PoliceNG
Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng

