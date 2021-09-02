An ex-Senate president, Ken Nnamani, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would capture the southeast in 2023

Enugu, Enugu - A former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over the five states in the southeast in the 2023 general election.

TheCable reports that out of the five states in the region, only Imo and Ebonyi are under the control of the APC.

Former Senate Ken Nnamani reveals how APC would take over southeast states in 2023.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Nnamani, who is a member of the APC national caretaker committee representing the southeast, said the party’s fortunes would soon change in the region.

APC members must support the party to capture southeast

The former lawmaker spoke during a zonal stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu on Thursday, September 2, admonishing APC members to support the party in achieving more visibility in the region.

Vanguard also reports the APC chieftain, who defected to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2017, said all hands must be on deck for the party to win all the five southeast states.

He also warned against those portraying APC as anti-Igbo, saying the notion has consistently affected the party’s success in the southeast, saying that the party would not accommodate those indulging in anti-party activities.

The former Senate president had in August said he was ashamed that the APC has underachieved in Enugu, his home state.

