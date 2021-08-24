Nigerians woke up to the news on Tuesday, August 24 that the security of the Nigerian Defence Academy was breached by bandits

Details are now emerging on how a rag-tag army gained entrance into the heavily guarded military facility

A news report has detailed how those in charge of watching the premises slept off before the attack occured

Kaduna - The Cable newspaper is reporting that personnel monitoring closed-circuit television (CCTV) at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) were reportedly asleep when bandits attacked the premises on Tuesday, August 24.

Sources quoted in the report said the bandits sneaked in through a part of the facility that had no fence.

Nigeria's top security chief, General Lucky Irabor, says the military suspects an internal collaborator in the attack. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Source: Getty Images

One of them said:

“It was in the middle of the night, and the personnel that were meant to be monitoring the CCTV had slept off. They could have put everyone on alert, and avert the attack.”

The report noted that the academy authorities would court-martial some soldiers for failing to secure the area.

The Punch newspaper reports that the bandits shot Lieutenant Commodore Awolor and Flight Lieutenant Commodore Okoronkwo while one Major Colonel Datong is still missing.

The armed men who were dressed in military camouflage beat the guards and headed for the officers’ quarters of the institution.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that one of the officers who was injured in the attack is currently being treated at a hospital within the barracks.

Also, security within the barracks was immediately beefed up within and around the barracks to stop the bandits from escaping with the officers.

There are, however, fears that the officers may be killed by the bandits in order to aid their escape.

Meanwhile, a statement issued hours after the attack by NDA's spokesman, Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, and seen by Legit.ng, noted that two personnel were killed while one was abducted.

He said the academy in collaboration with sister agencies has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen.

The NDA vowed that the assailants will be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor says the attack likely had the support of an insider collaborator.

Irabor said the military will not rule out any possibility of a mole within its ranks in its ongoing investigation of the attack.

He also called on the cooperation of former senior officers in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Source: Legit