Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Tega and Boma have been the item of discussion for days on social media following their 'entaglement'

The pair had reportedly gotten intimate and Boma went ahead to tell Pere unpleasant things about Tega's hygiene

Boma's team took to his Instagram page with a statement refuting claims that he made mention of anything like that to Pere

The Big Brother Naija season six is still in its sixth week but a whole lot has happened in the house and gone viral on social media.

Clips of Boma and Tega getting intimate under the sheets had made rounds on social media and it earned Tega heavy backlash seeing as she claimed to be a married woman.

Boma and Tega got intimate. Photo credit: @thebomaakpore/@its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

Soon after, reports reached social media that Boma had allegedly told Pere how it went down with Tega and also made distasteful remarks about her hygiene as a lady.

Boma's management reacts

Boma's team took to his Instagram page to refute claims that he told Pere anything of the sort. According to the address, Pere made those remarks as part of a truth-or-dare game to throw Boma off his game.

It also continued by saying that Boma did not speak to Pere about Tega in any way and it is unfortunate that the comment from the game was taken out of context and people believed it to be the truth.

Part of the statement read:

"Our attention has been drawn to blogs and persons posting vilifying, unconfirmed and false stories about Boma. We try to keep only positive vibes here - but it is important that we clear the air once and for all. Regarding the false report about Boma’s conversation with Pere, it is important to note that it NEVER HAPPENED."

See post below:

Reactions

lirisc:

"Boma is a good man #periodt."

chinazaekpere22:

"Just leave person wife alone. You no get shame? You are the only one going so close to her."

sheilababy4real:

"But boma should confront queen or pere, if he didn't say anything like that to pere."

mummy_kaimaa:

"When he comes out on Sunday he will tell us by himself"

kenzylib:

"I listened to his conversation with Tega yesterday, such a thing never happened. I think Queen is really the instigator in all these."

bestsellers_turkey:

"I know Boma and Tega are too close for comfort but I know Boma is too mature and big to sleep with Tega who is married."

Comedian Lizzy Jay Comments on Boma and Tega’s Entanglement

Comedian Lizzy Jay berated people calling out Tega for making out with Boma despite being married.

After a few hours of monitoring people's reactions, the comedian noted that she didn't see anyone targeted at Boma.

Asking why people blame women every time for everything, Lizzy Jay said the same thing would still happen if it was a single lady with a married man.

Source: Legit