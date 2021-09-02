BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saskay and Cross, recently had an interesting conversation about sharing beds with the opposite gender

Saskay made it known to Cross that she had vowed not to allow a man sleep in her bed or sleep in a man’s bed

According to her, they can talk but when it’s time to sleep, the man should go to his bed because it is safer

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saskay, recently shared her opinion about sharing a bed with a male housemate on the reality show.

In a recent conversation she had with Cross, the 21-year-old made it known that she promised herself not to spend the night in a man’s bed or let him spend the night in hers.

Speaking further, Saskay noted that while she and a male housemate can have conversations on each other’s beds, when it’s time to sleep, one of both parties should return to their own beds.

BBNaija: Saskay tells Cross she can't let a man sleep in her bed. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

According to the young lady, it is safer that way. In her words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I’ve said I will neither allow a man to spend the night in my bed nor spend the night in another man’s bed. We can talk but when it’s time to sleep, you go to your bed or I go to my bed. It’s safer that way don’t you think so?”

In response to Saskay’s disclosure, Cross asked if she was playing safe and she agreed. According to him, he wasn’t aware initially that she was.

See the video below:

Fans react

It is no longer news that Saskay seems to be involved in a sort of triangle with Jay Paul and Cross seeing as both men have shown interest in her. Her recent conversation with Cross about beds also had fans buzzing.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Missagorsor:

“Saskay isn’t pretending she likes Cross. JP is giving more pressure and marking his territory but Cross is tooo relaxed. If Cross applied a quarter of the pressure JP applies Saskay would be his NO CAP!!!”

O.c_francesca:

“She is soo scared of him gosh like girl he will not eat you allow him sleep naw she is so scared of him who notice that?”

Chinnygirl00:

“This girl is really making Cross look like a fool haba. Cross should leave her please.”

Crosskayshippers:

“She needs to come clean with this guy. Cross literally wears his heart on his sleeves and doesn't deserve this double tracking. But in the end, I guess she knows what's best for her and what she's doing so we'll wait and see how this ends.”

Interesting.

I'm 7 months celibate - BBNaija's Saskay tells fellow housemates

Just recently, one of the stars on the show, Saskay, was spotted having a discussion with some of her fellow housemates where she opened up on a personal detail about her life.

The young lady who was discussing with Princess, Saga, Pere and Tega spoke on how she is not a sexual person.

After further probing from the other housemates, she revealed that she is celibate and that she has been that way for seven months now.

Source: Legit