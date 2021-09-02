Nigeria's second citizen, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, will be leaving the country on Thursday, September 2

Osinbajo, according to reliable sources, is expected to be received in Arusha, Tanzania, by his counterpart, Philip Mpango

The vice president will be visiting the African Court of Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) in Arusha

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to depart Abuja on Thursday, September 2, for Arusha, the northeastern region of Tanzania.

Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant to Osinbajo on media and publicity, disclosed this in a brief statement in Abuja, The Nation reports.

Osinbajo is expected back in Nigeria on Monday, September 6 (Photo: Yemi Osinbajo)

Source: Facebook

Akande added that his principal will be received in Arusha by his Tanzanian counterpart, Philip Mpango, and is expected back in Nigeria on Monday, September 6, Vanguard added.

As part of his mission, Osinbajo will visit the African Court of Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), an agency of the African Union (AU) in Arusha.

Nigeria is on course for a new beginning, Osinbajo reveals why

Meanwhile, Osinbajo had said it is in the nature of God to create new beginnings and Nigeria is on course for one, regardless of all doubts.

Osinbajo stated this while featuring at the ongoing 25th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God – The Americas, themed: New Beginning.

Osinbajo, a pastor in RCCG, cited the biblical story of Nathaniel who doubted whether any good thing could come out of Nazareth, and declared with optimism that despite people doubting if anything good would come out of Nigeria, the country will experience a new beginning.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, the vice president explained that the ideal person ready for a new beginning is one who requires the strength of God to show forth in their weakness.

He observed that “God did not create us to be independent of Him, He did not endow us with the strength to succeed without Him.”…The God of new beginnings did not create us to be self-sufficient. We need Him.”

