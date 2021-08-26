Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha is notorious for her bluntness and confrontational attitude

The same way she displayed during the Pepper Dem show and even outside, she has given white people a feel of her no-nonsense character

Tacha who is currently on an international show airing on MTV expressed love for other contestants and in the same breath, dragged one of them

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha took fans by surprise after she revealed that she would be on an international show, The Challenge, which has been airing on MTV.

In a recent clip sighted on Instagram, the entrepreneur was spotted in the middle of an arena as she faced the other contestants who stood on a platform.

Tacha loudly expressed her love for all of them and singled one lady identified as Tori, for being a fake individual.

Moments later, she hugged another lady and warned her to avoid Tori because of her insincerity.

Despite the fact that Tori tried to defend herself, Tacha shut her up as she broke into a rant laden with F words.

Apparently, Tori had teamed up with Tacha and a young man against another candidate, thinking Tacha was on her side.

The ex-BBNaija star went on to talk about how proud of herself she was as well as every other person on the show except Tori of course.

In an exclusive video, Tacha noted that once she got back into the game, it was the end of the road for Tori.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nkay_u:

"Aaaaah Tori was not informed."

Amadikwangozi:

"The fact that she doesn't feel intimidated. Natacha to the world."

Adore_by_ayeesha:

"Y’all that didn’t watch d show should not come n be typing nonsense o. U can’t set someone up n expect to be all cozy with them."

Brobrolicious:

"This was the right show for her!!!! Babe giving them hot hot! one thing for sure is I admire her boldness!"

Rediva.waistshaperz:

"Its her confidence for me abeg, zero intimidation."

Tacha uses her story as motivation

Big Brother Nigeria 2019 star, Tacha, is no doubt one lady who ruffled a lot of feathers on her rise to stardom and continues to do so as she attains new heights.

Despite the controversies surrounding her, the young lady took to social media to motivate her fans while reminiscing on her life.

In an Instagram post, Tacha preached the importance of working hard to her followers. According to her, hard work pays. To buttress her point, she told them to look at how far she had come.

