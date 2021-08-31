Ex-BBNaija housemate Tacha has opened up on her participation in popular US reality show The Challenge

The reality star in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng’s Abisola Alawode shared more details about how she got the opportunity to be a part of the show

Tacha also had a few words for people who have reservations against her competing in the show just years after BBNaija

Ex-Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) housemate Natacha Akhide aka Tacha took her fans by surprise some weeks ago after she shared the news of her participation in US reality show, The Challenge.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng’s Abisola Alawode, the young lady who has a cult following in the online community opened up about why she decided to give it a shot.

Tacha opens up on participating in US show The Challenge.

Source: Instagram

Sharing more information about the show, Tacha explained that it has been running for a total of 37 years and she became a fan after watching a few episodes.

The reality star explained that it is a physical show and the winner of the season gets to go home with the prize money of $1 million.

According to her, participants are expected to participate in a number of physically tasking challenges and they also get to win money during and after their time on the show.

Tacha made it clear that the experience is entirely different from what played out during her time in the BBNaija house.

On her decision to participate in the show despite the requirement for physical strength, Tacha explained that she enjoys challenging herself and couldn't let the opportunity slide.

Tacha said she paid attention to more episodes after she got an offer to partake in the season and she knew it was something worth giving a shot.

Addressing those with reservations about her decision to jump on another reality show, the young lady made it clear that no one can question grace.

Tacha stated that she never imagined being a part of an American reality show and she couldn't have turned down the offer when it came simply because of what people will say.

Watch the full interview below:

