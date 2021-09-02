Popular Nigerian singer, Simi is known to bring hilarious issues in her marriage to social media just for fun

The mum of one recently took to her Instagram story channel to lament over the fact that her husband Adekunle Gold has no idea how her favourite wig got missing in the house

Simi also noted that her husband claimed not to know where her wig went to and it is just both of them who make their hair in the house

Nigerian singer, Simi has taken to social media with yet another hilarious event that happened in her marriage to her colleague, Adekunle Gold.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the Duduke crooner revealed that she suddenly could not find her favourite wig in the house and on asking her husband he claimed not to know where it was.

Simi calls out Adekunle Gold as her favourite wig goes missing Photo credit: @sypmlysimi

Source: Instagram

According to her, they are three in the house, Deja their daughter is the third and it is only her parents that make their hair.

In another post, a dejected Simi wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Imagine getting married for love and you lose your favourite wig. I didn't sign up for this."

See post below:

Reactions

iam_midethevibe:

"Who come carry wig like this???"

thrift_sneakers.ng:

"Deja find your mummy's wig or your daddy will pay."

iamcharlesofficial_:

"Na billing you wan bill our Adekunle like this."

ibro_btc:

"AG daddy don attach am with hin beards."

testimonys_place:

"This lady and her husband are just one happy couple."

nikkybantystores:

"He now makes hair so na him you go ask sure you right."

Simi shows off walkie-talkie for easy access to Adekunle Gold

In a post on her Instagram story channel, the Duduke crooner shared a video of a colourful walkie-talkie she got and she revealed that she got one for her husband too.

Noting that the only form she knows how to exist in is as a child, the mum of one revealed that she got the walkie-talkies to communicate with her husband if he is not in the same space with her in the house.

Simi's mum had complained about the way she shouts her hubby's name around the house, hence the cute innovation.

Source: Legit.ng