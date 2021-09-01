President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, September 1, sacked two ministers from his cabinet

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known via a statement in Abuja

According to the president, the two ministers were relieved of their jobs after the review of their performance

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he sacked the minister of agriculture and rural development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono and his counterpart in the ministry of power, Sale Mamman on Wednesday, September 1.

Legit.ng reports that the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, gave the explanation in a statement to cabinet members during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, September 1.

President Muhammadu Buhari has fired two ministers from his cabinet. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng hereby lists some of the reasons President Buhari sacked the ministers according to Adesina:

1. President Buhari said that the current Federal Executive Council (FEC) was sworn-in on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, to speed on the accomplishments, challenges and lessons drawn from his first term in office and to emphasise the 9 priority areas of government for the second term.

2. He stated that two years and some months into his second term, the tradition of subjecting the projects and programme implementation to independent and critical self-review took firm roots through sector reporting during cabinet meetings and at retreats.

President says he sacked two ministers after performance review

3. Buhari said he decided to ask the ministers to go after reviews of their performances during cabinet meetings and ministerial retreats.

4. The president added that the significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.

5. He commended the cabinet for demonstrating unparalleled resilience that helped the government to navigate the disruption to global systems and governance occasioned by the emergence of COVID-19 shortly after the inauguration.

6. According to him, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term.

7. He said he found it essential to reinvigorate his cabinet in a manner that would deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.

8. The president noted that a few cabinet changes, marking the beginning of a continuous process, was approved.

9. He said substantive nominations would be made to fill the consequential vacancies in accordance with the requirements of the constitution.

10. Buhari added that he personally met with the departing members to thank them for their contributions to discussions in the cabinet and the invaluable services rendered to the nation.

11. He finally reiterated that the process of cabinet reshuffle would be a continuous processs.

