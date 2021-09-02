Nigerian soldiers on Wednesday, September 1, dealt a deadly blow to the ranks of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno

The troops succeeded in neutralising not less that six members of the proscribed group in a gun battle

Items recovered after the engagement included AK 47 rifles and magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm

The Nigerian Army (NA) has announced that troops of 25 Brigade attached to Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have killed four terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday, September 1.

Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the NA's spokesman, who made this revelation in the force's Facebook page on Thursday, September 2, stated that the insurgents, on espionage along Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri road, ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa and were neutralised.

After the encounter, the soldiers recovered four AK 47 rifles and four Magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition from the insurgents.

In another operation, troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) at Dusman-Muna Garage, Borno eliminated two ISWAP terrorists in an ambush operation conducted along an identified ISWAP terrorists' crossing point at Musari village.

The troops also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group.

The gallant soldiers recovered a lot of arms from the insurgents (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Afghanistan: US Envoy finally breaks silence, reveals why Boko Haram can’t take over Nigeria

Meanwhile, the United States had assured Nigeria that a repeat of what happened in Afghanistan won’t happen in the West African country.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, gave the assurance on Monday, August 30, during a meeting with journalists in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the ambassador explained that Nigeria's and Afghanistan’s situations were not the same. The report said that some Nigerians had warned President Muhammadu Buhari against a repeat of what happened in Afghanistan, where the Taliban took over the country.

They expressed fear that the situation in Afghanistan may serve as a morale booster for Boko Haram in Nigeria to take over the country.

Commenting on the incident, Leonard said what happened in Afghanistan would not be repeated in Nigeria as the situations are different.

Source: Legit Newspaper