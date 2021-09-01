The much-expected Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill is now officially law in Adamawa state

Connected Development (CODE), a non-government organisation was at the forefront of the advocacy for the law to be passed

Kate Mamuno, a female member of the Adamawa state House of Assembly representing Demsa constituency also championed the bill

Yola - The Adamawa governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has assented to the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill making it officially law in the state.

The VAPP law prohibits:

“All forms of violence against persons in private and public life and provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders.”

The governor's decision was influenced by Connected Development (CODE)’s advocacy for girls’ education in Adamawa.

CODE chief executive, Hamzat Lawal with the chief of staff to the Adamawa state governor, Professor Maxwell Gidado. during a recent visit. Photo credit: CODE

CODE is a non-government organisation whose mission is to empower marginalized communities in Africa

The organisation had partnered with Malala Fund to combat child marriage and increase school enrollment especially for the girl-child in the state.

Since launching its girl-child education campaign in 2020, CODE has recorded sexual harassment, gender-based violence, infrastructural deficits, insecurity, and cultural barriers as major factors demotivating and hindering young girls from enrolling in schools in Adamawa.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of CODE on Wednesday, September 1, noted that CODE met with key stakeholders including the chief of staff to the governor, Professor Maxwell Gidado.

In his statement at the meeting, Professor Gidado averred that education in the state is free for all children from primary to tertiary level, adding that the state governor was focused on education which he emphasized is listed second on the 11-point agenda of the current state administration.

Delegates from CODE led by the Chief Executive and Malala Fund Education Champion, Hamzat Lawal, also visited Kate Mamuno, a member of the Adamawa state House of Assembly representing Demsa constituency.

Commending her dedication to social development, Lawal acknowledged Mamuno for being a role model and a team player in advancing the rights of women and girls to education and a better life.

Notably, Mamuno, was instrumental to the domestication of the VAPP Act in Adamawa, imprinting her commitment towards working to eradicate violence against women and children.

Lawal added that:

“CODE is excited to continue to support and collaborate with the government of Adamawa state for the advancement of girls rights and education.”

Recall that a coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs under the aegis of #StateofEmergencyGBV Movement on Monday, June 7 raised an alarm over the rising cases of violence against women in Nigeria.

The CSOs stated that the cases have been on the rise despite the State of Emergency on Gender-Based Violence, GBV declared by Nigerian governors in 2020.

The groups made their concerns known at a press conference in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Earlier in the year, a multi-million naira trust fund to fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) has been launched by Jose Foundation.

A press statement seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 6, and signed by the president, Jose Foundation, Dr. Martins Abhulimhen, disclosed that the trust fund became necessary to address the rising cases of GBV across the country.

According to him, Jose Foundation is determined to bring child abusers to justice through the instrumentality of the justice system supported by the trust fund.

