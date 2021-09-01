Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolyan doesn’t joke around when it comes to spending quality time with his children

The actor has also done an amazing job in getting them involved in his craft as they are often spotted with him on movie sets

Legit.ng has compiled some adorable and inspiring photos, videos of the celebrity filmmaker and his family

A lot of celebrities usually have a lot on their plates but some of them do not let work get in the way of being present in the lives of their family members.

One Nigerian entertainer who has been able to strike a balance between his work and private life is actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.

Kunle Afolayan and his kids in inspiring family photos. Photo: @kunleafo

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood star easily holds his place as one of the finest movie makers in Nigeria but it is interesting to note that he also ranks high as a good father.

Afolayan proudly wears the badge of fatherhood and it takes a very short time for people around him to discover that his children are at the very top of his all-time priority list.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A visit to his Instagram page greets visitors with a host of work-related pictures and family videos.

The actor has also managed to keep his children interested in his craft as they happily join him on movie sets or at his Ikeja-based studio.

Legit.ng has compiled some inspiring photos, videos of the filmmaker and his kids. Check them out below:

1. The actor and his kids spotted on a movie set

2. Kunle and his look-alike son

3. The actor and his kids celebrate the last born of the family

4. Vacation with daddy

5. 2016 throwback video of Kunle and his kids

6. Kunle and his kids at the office

7. Kunle and his kids during a road trip

8. Family photoshoot session with granny

I love my baby so much - Davido

In a related story about celebrity and their kids, Legit.ng reported that singer Davido spent time with his daughter, Imade, and shared a clip on his Instastory channel.

The adorable video captured the moment Imade treated her dad to a kiss on the cheek after he requested it.

Sharing the clip, Davido made it clear that he loves his daughter a lot and he wouldn’t go easy on anyone that tries to move funny around her.

Source: Legit