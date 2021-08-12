Popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan is one of Nollywood's favourite, the young man moved on from proving to be a great actor to being one of the industry's finest movie producers.

Afolayan has brought to our screens, blockbusters, such as October 1, Figurine and his most recent best yet, featuring Temi Otedola, Citation.

For avid watchers of his movies, it is clear that the filmmaker tries as much as possible to promote the rich Nigerian and African culture/heritage.

Afolayan tries to make his scripts, location and set designs as indigenous as possible and the habit has also been reflected in his lifestyle.

Kunle Afolayan likes to promote culture Photo credit: @kunleafo

Source: Instagram

The movie star's home is exquisitely infused with art which promotes the rich Yoruba tradition, he also likes to go vintage with his rides.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

For someone big on cultural heritage, one would expect that his appearance would also bend towards the traditional side and Kunle Afolayan does not disappoint.

The actor has a clothing line where beautiful Yoruba fabrics are made into trendy and classy outfits.

Afolayan will always be caught every other day, wearing some of his creations like the Kembe, Adire pants, and Gbafe, a long traditional tunic.

Legit.ng brings you some of the moments the filmmaker has flaunted his unconventional style.

1. The actor brings together the modern and traditional world with these pants he calls 'Kunle's Kembe'.

2. Adire wide pants

This Adire wide pants is not something you would see on a man on a typical day. It feels old school, but Afolayan disagrees as he pairs it with a shirt.

3. Another stunning wide pants

Ankara is not only useful for securing food at parties, Kunle Afolayan's clothing line put it into good use by creating this piece.

As usual, the actor paired it with regular outfits and a hat!

4. Rich uncle vibes

Women have been going about in flowy gowns, claiming rich aunty vibes. Afolayan in this photo rocks the male version.

Who says men can't look good in tunic styles?

5. The Danshiki and Kembe pair

Danshiki and Kembe never looked so good, and it takes a truly confident man to rock this with style.

6. Adire mix and match

Normal Buba and Shokoto style doesn't have to be plain old boring, Afolayan totally rocked this mix and match design on his Adire outfit to perfection.

Kunle Afolayan reveals why he won't practice polygamy

The prolific Nollywood filmmaker in an interview with BBC Pidgin shared his thoughts on polygamy and how it affected his father.

Afolayan revealed that his father married 10 wives and had 25 children including himself.

Afolayan stated that he wouldn't want to marry several wives like his father did as he explained that having multiple wives distracted his father who was also a filmmaker.

Source: Legit.ng