The massives efforts of Chikwe Ihekweazu of NCDC are paying both for Nigerians, the world, and himself

The agency's boss has been appointed at the World Health Organisation (WHO) to head health emergency intelligence

Ihekweazu's appointment as the assistant DG of the organisation was confirmed by Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has appointed the head of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, as its news assistant director-general in charge of health emergency intelligence.

According to a statement released by WHO's director-general, Tedros Ghebreyesus, Ihekweazu, whose appointment takes effect from Monday, November 1, is to strengthen pandemic and epidemic intelligence across the world, The Cable reports.

The NCDC boss will also head the WHO's Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin, Germany.

Channels TV said Ghebreyesus expressed confidence that Ihekweazu's appointment will bring about milestone achievements in WHO's health emergency efforts.

Speaking on Ihekweazu's exposure and experience in the health sector, the statement said:

“He has led several short-term engagements for WHO, mainly in response to major infectious disease outbreaks around the world.

“Dr Ihekweazu, a Nigerian national, who was born in Germany, is a graduate of the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria and has a Masters in Public Health from the Heinrich-Heine University, Dusseldorf, Germany.

"In 2003, he was awarded a Fellowship for the European Programme for Intervention Epidemiology Training and subsequently completed his Public Health specialization in the United Kingdom."

FG shares important update on outbreak of new deadly virus similar to Ebola

Meanwhile, the federal government on Friday, August 13, said that Nigeria is at low odds of an outbreak of the Marburg virus.

Ihekweazu made the disclosure while speaking on Channels Television breakfast show.

Ihekweazu explained that the government is very aware, adding that they are closely monitoring the situation.

Speaking further, the NCDC boss noted that on Thursday, August 12, a risk analysis team evaluated Nigeria and revealed that the likelihood is low at the moment.

While noting that the agency is working with the West Africa health organisation and Africa’s Centre for Disease Control to provide support, Ihekweazu advised simple preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

