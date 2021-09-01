PDP has called on the DSS to look into the alleged role of Senator George Akume in the Benue killings

This call came barely a day after Akume, the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, appealed to the EFCC to probe Governor Samuel Ortom

The party also urged the agency to quiz Akume on financial corruption in Benue while he was a governor

The table seems to have turned against the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Senator George Akume, over his call to anti-graft agencies to investigate Governor Samuel Ortom.

Reacting to Akume's submission, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to quiz him over his alleged involvement in the Benue massacre, This Day reports.

In a statement through its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said its appeal to the DSS is based on Akume's rationalising of the killings in the state, Punch added.

The call to investigate Akume came after he asked the EFCC to probe Ortom (Photo: Benue State Government)

Source: Facebook

While calling the former governor to come clean over his alleged role in the killings, the PDP also urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe him on the diversion of public funds during his administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement read in part:

“Senator Akume has spat on the graves of the victims of the killings as well as dealt a huge slap on the sensibilities of the Benue people and history will always remember him on this score.

“Our party, standing with the people of Benue State, demands that Senator Akume should be made to come clean as his schemes have been further validated by his unwarranted vicious attack on Governor Ortom."

Battle formation: Ortom's govt launches tough challenge at Akume, drops bombshell on APC

Earlier, Governor Ortom had accepted to be investigated by anti-graft agencies over his administration's spending of federal allocation as called for by Akume.

However, the Benue governor challenged Senator Akume to provide evidence of corruption in his government.

The governor made this call to his predecessor in a statement released by his media aide, Terver Akase, on Monday, August 30.

He said:

“We challenge the minister to provide evidence to back his claim that the governor is involved in corruption and sponsorship of militia."

Source: Legit