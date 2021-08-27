Members of Kogi state House of Assembly have revealed why the state commissioner for finance, Asiru Idris, may be arrested

The lawmakers said that the commissioner would be arrested if he fails to appear before the House on Thursday, September 2

Hilarion Collins Musa, the chairman, special committee on public account, said Idris has disregard for the House

Lokoja, Kogi - Following his disregard for its summon, the Kogi state House of Assembly has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the commissioner for finance, Asiru Idris.

The Punch reports that the commissioner would be arrested if he fails to appear before the lawmakers next week Thursday, September 2.

Kogi state House of Assembly has compelled the commissioner of finance, Asiru Idris to appear before it. Credit: Yahaya Bello.

Legit.ng gathered that the position of the lawmakers followed a motion by the chairman House special committee on public account, Hilarion Collins Musa, on the need to compel the commissioner to appear before the Assembly.

According to the report, Musa, who is the lawmaker representing Igalamela Odolu constituency in the hallowed chamber, said that Idris had constantly disregarded the call of the House and that if he fails to appear, a warrant of arrest would be issued on him.

He said the committee had invited the commissioner with the invitation duly served, but that Idris had refused to appear before the committee without any explanation.

Musa stated that the commissioner in return invited the committee to a meeting at the Revenue House, saying that the committee made demands of specific evidence pursuant to its consideration of the report by the state auditor-general on the audited accounts of the state.

The lawmakers said that the commissioner’s decision not to honour the invitation of the committee was an affront to the House.

Matthew Kolawole, the speaker of the House, in his ruling said the House had the right in accordance with the law to invite anyone and as such the commissioner is not exempted from those it could invite.

Kolawole, however, directed the clerk to inform the commissioner to appear before the House in its next legislative sitting.

