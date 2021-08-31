Doctors and patients at Diete Koki Memorial Hospital were robbed in the early hours of Tuesday, August 31

According to a security man at the hospital, it was the second time that the hospital would be attacked

Dr Awudumapu, one of the doctors in the hospital, said his belongings and that of some patients and their family members were all carted away

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Suspected armed robbers raided a government hospital in Bayelsa, Diete Koki Memorial Hospital, carting away cash and valuables belonging to doctors on duty and patients in the early hours of Tuesday, August 31.

Daily Trust reported that the affected hospital is located along Opolo Road in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Gunmen raided Diete Koki Memorial Hospital in Bayelsa and carted away cash and valuables belonging to doctors and patients. Photo credit: Diete-koki Memorial Hospital, Opolo Bayelsa State.

Legit.ng gathers that the gunmen were alleged to have broken into the hospital from the fence behind.

One of the doctors on duty, Dr Okeleghel Awudumapu, said the robbery gang attacked while he was returning from his call room.

Dr Awudumapu said his belongings and that of patients from the labour ward and that of their family members were all carted away.

The medical director of the hospital, Dr Emmanuel Fetepigi, described the act as barbaric.

He said the management of the hospital will collaborate with the Ministry of Health to ensure that measures are put in place to forestall future occurrences.

A security man at the hospital, James Benini, disclosed that it was the second time that the hospital would be attacked.

However, the police spokesman in Bayelsa state, SP Asinim Butswat, said the incident is yet to be reported.

