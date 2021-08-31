Seven members of a family have been reported dead after eating suya and drinking juice in their home

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday night, August 30 in Umuahia, the Abia state capital in southeast Nigeria

Two members of the family however survived as the state government called for calm concerning the incident

Umuahia - indicates that seven members of a family resident in Abia state died after eating suya and drinking juice in their home on Monday night, August 30.

According to the report, one Sunday Ugba, a Deacon at the Assemblies of God Church, died along with six other persons in his house in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

The Ikpeazu-led government in Abia state called for calm over the incident. Photo credit: Abia state government

Four kids on holiday among the dead

Four children who came to spend the holiday break in Ugba's house were among those who died.

His wife was, however, rushed, unconscious, to Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

The first daughter of the deceased, Ijeoma, who did not suffer any ill-health, explained that she ate the suya but did not take the juice.

She told journalists that her father and others that took the suya and fruit drink began to experience “serious stomach pain” shortly after.

Her words:

“Barely one hour after taking the suya and juice, they started feeling serious stomach pains. There was a serious commotion in the house, as everybody began to roll on the ground, crying for help.

“But after about 30 minutes, there was calm. Everybody seemed to have regained themselves.

“Around 10 p.m., we all retired to sleep. Unfortunately, in the morning, I woke up to see the lifeless bodies of my dad and brothers and the four children on holiday in our house.”

Abia state government reacts

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Tuesday, August 31, Abia state commissioner for information, Okiyi Kalu, advised relatives of the deceased persons to remain calm.

Kalu stated that the government had contacted all the relevant agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident.

In 2017, Legit.ng reported on how one Paul Nchui was arrested by the Cross River state police command, after he poisoned food in a restaurant that left 2 people dead and over 46 hospitalized.

The incident occurred in Oboso community of Mbube in Ogoja local government area of the south-south state.

Police authorities in the state confirmed the arrest and said that the 35-year-old suspect confessed to the crime.

In 2020, a Nigerian lady advised married men to be cautious of their wives, adding that they should always ensure they never eat alone when their wives serve them.

The unidentified lady said women are now the ones killing their husbands by poisoning them for no reason.

She said men should eat with their wives so that if the food is poisoned they will both die together.

