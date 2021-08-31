Ondo state is now one of the states in Nigeria where the practice of open grazing by herdsmen is illegal

This is as the state's governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, signed the Anti-Grazing Bill passed by the State House of Assembly into law

Governor Akeredolu, however, explained that the law is not targeted at anyone, noting that it was put in place to stop needless conflicts

Akure, Ondo state - Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has signed the Anti-Grazing Bill passed by the State House of Assembly into law.

Daily Trust reported that Akeredolu signed the bill into law at his office in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday, August 31.

Governor Akeredolu of Ondo state on Tuesday, August 31, signed the Anti-Grazing Bill passed by the State House of Assembly into law. Photo credits: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi, Ondo State Government

Source: Facebook

The state's commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, explained that the governor's move was in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors' Forum which set September 1 as the deadline to have legislation against open grazing, The Punch stated.

Ojogo said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“The move is in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum at its last meeting in Lagos where September 1st was set as the deadline for Governors in Southern Nigeria to sign the Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law.

“This is worthwhile and a very laudable development aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo state."

Anti-open grazing law not targeted at anyone

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu also explained that the law was not made to target a group of persons.

He reiterated that the law will rather, engender a more cordial, mutually benefiting relationship amongst residents of the state irrespective of ethnicity, religion or creed.

The governor expressed hope that all residents would take an advantage of the new law to enhance the state's socio-economic well being.

Compliance will be strictly enforced

Governor Akerdolu also vowed to ensure that the new law will get maximum compliance.

He said:

"Government shall pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance."

The governor further stated that details of the new law will be made available to the public for proper information, more depth of understanding on contents as well as other relevant areas.

There has been controversy over the ban on open grazing.

Open grazing should be banned all over Nigeria - Hamzat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the convener of a pressure group, Kwara Must Change, Abdulrazak Hamzat, stated that open grazing should be banned all over Nigeria.

The Abuja-based activist made the statement in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng while reacting to the ban on open grazing across southern Nigeria by the Southern Governors Forum.

According to him, open grazing is not only archaic, it is unbefitting of any civilized nation in the 21st century.

Source: Legit.ng