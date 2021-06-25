Nigerian celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, can easily be described as fun and breezy when it comes to her sense of style and it isn't hard to see why.

The mother of one who has an affinity for high-heeled shoes and expensive bags is clearly living her best life and holds no apologies for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The media mogul rocks white outfits in style. Photo credit: @officiallindaikeji

Source: Instagram

While her younger sister, Laura Ikeji is more vivacious when it comes to expressing herself in fashion, Linda leans more towards the simple but classy style.

However, it appears our media girl might just have a thing for white outfits. Scattered across her Instagram page are photos from different occasions in which she rocked a white outfit.

Below are 11 times the celebrity blogger dazzled in white:

1. In this flirty dress

2. Looking like a boss in a white pantsuit

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

3. Easy breezy in shorts

4. In a crop top and ripped jeans

5. Keeping things classy in Alexander Mcqueen

6. Showing a bit of skin

7. Looking elegant in this pair of wide-legged pants and camisole

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

8. Looking gorgeous in this pleated knee-length dress

9. Rocking ripped jeans only she knows how to

10. This mono strap jumpsuit is everything!

11. Back when she rocked her baby bump in this off-shoulder dress

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Bold and beautiful

Talented Nollywood actress, Lisa Omorodion, is big, bold, and fabulous, and she knows it!

The screen diva is never afraid to put her curves out there and for many who struggle with accepting their bodies, Lisa serves as a constant reminder that love and acceptance are the only way forward in the journey of self-love.

Going through her Instagram feed, it is not hard to decipher just how well the actress loves and adores her body shape.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit.ng