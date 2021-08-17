Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Esther Biade, is a reality star, lawyer, and an all-time slayer. The 2019 Pepper Dem housemate - ever since her exit from the show - has continued to prove she knows her onions when it comes to serving looks.

People have colour preferences and this, more often than not, reflects in their wardrobe choices. For Esther, it is a given that black is her go-to colour, and with the way she rocks it, who are we to complain?

The reality star looks good in black. Photo credit: @esther_biade

Source: Instagram

The reality stat who owns a fashion line is a lover of black and it shows in the number of outfits she owns in the colour.

In this article, Legit.ng has gathered thirteen photos of the curvy fashionista in black ensembles.

Check them out below:

1. This bomb ensemble

Everything about this outfit spells bombshell! From the cute embroidery crop corset top which she paired with the sleek leather pants down to the boots, Esther brought the fire and we are totally here for it.

2. Curves in corset

The beautiful reality star maintains her summer body all year round and is never afraid to flaunt it.

3. Leather for the win

The Pepper Dem star has an affinity for leather outfits and it shows in how often she rocks fashion pieces in them. Like this thigh-high slitted tube dress giving us major Kim K vibes.

4. Owambe ready

Anyone who remembers the guest lists from Toyin Lawani's wedding know all too well that Esther was one of the hottest guests at the event. At this point, it is safe to say she knows how to make the colour work for her.

5. Boss babe

The reality star struck a pose in one of her creations and the look is giving everything it is supposed to!

6. Serving legs

Her love for leather looks showed in this mini dress which she paired with strappy heels.

7. Slaying in a jumpsuit

Esther loves to flaunt her curves and this piece with the strappy corset top is not only doing that but maintaining an ample amount of class.

8. Catwoman

If there is anything we did not expect from the Pepper Dem star since her exit from the show, is the amount of sauce she served and has been serving since entering the limelight.

9. Another leather for Esther

While we love the min dress on Esther, her smile is the most gorgeous accessory she had on in this look.

10. Keeping it chic

This jumpsuit on Esther compliments her body in more ways than one and we're here for it.

11. Another jumpsuit

Although not her best look, this is yet another photo that proves the 2019 BBNaija star has a thing for black outfits.

12. Serving 'bawdy'

This off-shoulder dress with the thigh-high opening definitely had heads turning at whatever event she attended.

13. Pretty in sequin

This jumpsuit is yet another look that had the star flaunting her curves effortlessly but keeping things modest.

