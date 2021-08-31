Bishop David Oyedepo is not afraid of the agents of Satan who wreak havoc in many parts of Nigeria

This is why the fiery cleric has warned the devil to caution those who do his bidding through violence in the country

Oyedepo said Christianity across the world, including Nigeria, has attained a great stage unlike in the past

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide has come all-out against persons perceived to be behind mindless killings and violent crimes in Nigeria.

In a recent online video, Bishop Oyedepo called on such evil-minded fellows who are led by Satan to heed to his warning or die in their mischief.

The cleric said those who are into criminality will meet their doom (Photo: Living Faith Church Worldwide)

Source: Facebook

The Christian cleric, sending a threat to the devil said:

"Satan, warn your agents, jungle has matured. Anyone that won't let Nigeria have peace is declared gone!"

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Lamenting that the body of Christ has been assaulted beyond description link in the Stone Age, he noted that Christianity today is not the same as what was obtained 10 years ago.

Oyedepo said he was embittered to watch a video in which a cutlass was placed on the neck of a member of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Reacting to this, he said:

"Woe befalls all that are involved,. Many will sleep tonight and not wake up."

Watch the clip below:

Insecurity: Kidnappers invade Bishop Oyedepo’s church, abduct members

Meanwhile, gunmen had kidnapped some members of the church at Osara community along Lokoja-Okene road in Adavi local government council of Kogi state.

The criminals invaded the church when some of its members were rehearsing during the weekend.

The kidnapping was also confirmed by the chairman of Adavi local government council, Joseph Omuya Salami.

He said:

“Even before now, we had a series of meetings with the people of Osara Community and entire farm center.

"And I told them to restrict every night activities for now, and whoever that want to hold any activity in the night should get appropriate quarters informed and also get their approval to ensure that adequate security is provided, but out of their disobedience, they chose otherwise."

Source: Legit