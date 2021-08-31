Some members of Living Faith Church have been kidnapped in a local government in Kogi state

The members were kidnapped during one of their rehearsals over the weekend according to a report

Meanwhile, members of the community where the incident occurred have been advised to limit their night activities

In another big blow to the security apparatus in Nigeria, some innocent citizens have once again been kidnapped. This time around, those abducted are three members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

They were kidnapped at Osara community along Lokoja-Okene road in Adavi local government council of Kogi state, Daily Trust reports.

According to reports, the criminals invaded the church when some of its members were rehearsing during the weekend.

Kidnappers reportedly invaded the Living Faith Church Worldwide. Photo: Faith Abiola Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

LG chairman reacts to incident

The kidnapping was also confirmed by the chairman of Adavi local government council, Joseph Omuya Salami.

He said:

“Even before now, we had a series of meetings with the people of Osara Community and entire farm center. And I told them to restrict every night activities for now, and whoever that want to hold any activity in the night should get appropriate quarters informed and also get their approval to ensure that adequate security is provided, but out of their disobedience, they chose otherwise."

Meanwhile, he advised residents of Osara to be security conscious and think about their own safety at all times.

However, the spokesperson of the Kogi state Police Command, CSP Williams Ovye Aya, neither picked calls nor replied to the text message sent to him over the incident.

