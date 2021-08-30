Former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unite ahead of 2023

Kwankwaso, who is the predecessor of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, said that the opposition party would defeat APC in 2023

According to him, Ganduje's bad leadership has is an albatross to the growth and development of the state

The immediate past governor of Kano, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has asked his supporters and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to gear up for the "battle ahead."

Daily Trust reports that Kwankwaso, who is also the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, made the call in one of his meetings with PDP members from different local governments in the state.

Former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has told his supporters to get ready for battle in Kano. Credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Legit.ng gathered that the meetings, which were being held in series, started on Friday, August 27, and continued on Monday, August 30.

The meetings, according to the report, were part of an ongoing exercise to strengthen the PDP in the 484 electoral wards in the state.

The newspaper added that each of the wards was represented by the party chairman, caucus chairman, caucus secretary, woman leader and a Kwankwasiyya scholar.

A release by the coordinator of Kwankwaso media centre, Sanusi Bature, indicated that the former governor said the unity of his followers has always been the secret to the success recorded in the previous elections.

Kwankwaso reported said:

“We have enough enemies to fight as members of the opposition, we shall remain one solid force to reckon with, our most common enemies are those who destroy the education and healthcare systems in Kano."

Kwankwaso says Kano is witnessing bad leadership under Ganduje

Kwankwaso also lamented that Kano is witnessing the worst pattern of leadership in the hands of the incumbent governor.

“I want you to get ready for the battle ahead, 2023 is going to be unique, its uniqueness makes it so important that we must be united to fight the enemies of Kano."

Governor Ganduje finally meets his political rival Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje and his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso met on Thursday, August 26.

It was reported that the place of what some have termed the unplanned meeting was the VIP lounge of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The reports said that both northern leaders had no other choice but to greet themselves before boarding a plane en route to Kano.

