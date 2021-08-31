BBNaija’s Angel let fellow housemates into another part of her life which she hasn’t really spoken about since she entered the house

Angel narrated how her family members weren’t emotionally supportive after she lost her boyfriend

The 21-year-old disclosed that her family members are toxic and it was the reason why she came to the BBNaija show seeking stability

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Angel, has gone through a lot and she continues to leave fellow housemates surprised anytime she shares some of her stories with them

Just recently, Angel narrated all she went through after losing her boyfriend. She claimed her family members were not supportive and instead made the house toxic.

The young lady went on to disclose that she decided to be a part of the BBNaija show in a bid to find some level of stability in her life.

Angel said she spent so much time trying to stay away from her family members because of how toxic they were.

"I was always on the move trying to remove myself from my toxic family , I couldn’t explain to people that I was running away from them… They put me through so much because I’m only 21."

According to her, they provided money but she was not oblivious to the fact that money isn’t everything she needs in life. Angel noted that they should understand that it is also important to invest in a child emotionally and mentally.

She said:

"You have to invest emotionally and mentally and those two things they did not give me… I mean I wore the best clothes, ate the best food, went to best of schools BUT the key important thing is not so much to ask."

The Shine Ya Eyes housemate also commended her mum for trying her best and also encouraging her to participate in the BBNaija show.

Social media users react

Fans of the BBNaija star had different things to say as many could relate with her struggles.

Read comments below:

hrhsimiarinola said:

"A lot of African Parents forget the emotional part of Children upbringing...they provide every other thing but emotional stability... They are not to be blamed though,they don't also know how."

oluwa_chase____ said:

"Omo this is very Deep. Thank God I never underrated this girl."

empire_big360 said:

"A lot of families are like this , look out for the mental health of your kids , Females especially."

mummy_pharrell63 said:

"It is well..you'll definitely scale through... at 21 una even dey talk bf for una parent ear."

Angel asks Big Brother's for a psychologist

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Angel disclosed to Biggie during her diary session that one of the reasons she came into the house was to find stability.

The housemate revealed that she was feeling a lot of things with stress and emotional exhaustion taking the forefront.

Angel also revealed that she has been thinking about how she would move on after the show and figure out life.

