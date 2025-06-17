Tesla, owned by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has opened its first African office in Casablanca, Morocco

The new office will serve as Tesla’s subsidiary and was registered on May 27, 2025, with an initial capital of $2.7 million

The office will also supervise various operations, including vehicle imports, sales, servicing, and charging infrastructure

Elon Musk’s Tesla has officially opened its first African office in Morocco, a strategic move in the electric vehicle manufacturer’s global expansion plans.

The newly opened Tesla Morocco, a subsidiary of the world’s leading EV maker, was legally registered on May 27, 2025, with an initial capital of $2.75 million.

Tesla opens its first African office in Morocco as it expands globally. Credit: Justin Sullivan / Staff

Tesla’s Morocco office to supervise various activities

The office is located in the high-brow Crystal Tower at Casablanca Marina, signalling the company’s long-term commitment to the North African country as a regional hub and an entry point into the African market.

According to reports, Tesla had quietly begun to lay the foundation for the Moroccan presence after installing hybrid superchargers in Casablanca and Tangier in 2021.

The network has since grown to include additional cities, including Rabat, the capital, Fez, Marrakesh, and Agadir.

Business Insider reports that Morocco will supervise various operations, including vehicle imports, sales, servicing, and charging infrastructure.

Also, the subsidiary will handle the distribution of Tesla’s clean energy solutions, such as solar panels, battery storage systems, and energy network services.

The African office will also offer after-sales support, technical assistance, and staff training, showing Tesla’s plan to deliver a fully integrated ecosystem meant for local needs.

Tesla Morocco’s leadership structure

Tesla’s choice for Morocco is based on its bet on Africa’s renewable future and potential.

The Tesla subsidiary will be managed by Rafael Arqueza Martin and Shahin Oliver Khorshidpanah, with support from Tesla International B.V. and Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V.

The leadership structure shows the firm’s strategy of combining global expertise with on-the-ground operational efficiency.

Why Tesla chose Morocco

The company’s decision to site its African operations in Morocco shows the country’s growing appeal as a clean-energy capital and automotive hub in Africa.

The North African country offers Tesla a strong footing for long-term growth with its expanding renewable energy, established car manufacturing sector, and investment policies.

Reports say that in April, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, confirmed plans to build a factory near Kenitra, which will consolidate Tesla’s distribution and retail network, using Morocco as a launchpad for continental expansion.

Experts say that with the new African office in Morocco, the global leader in EVs has made the first step into Africa, offering a foretaste of a future where electric mobility and clean energy meet on the continent.

