Big Brother Naija Shine Y a Eye housemate, Angel disclosed to Biggie during her diary session that one of the reasons she came into the house to find stability

She revealed that she was feeling a lot if things with stress and emotional exhaustion taking the forefront

Angel also revealed that she has been thinking about how she would move on after the show and figure out life

A lot of people agree that being in the big brother house takes a toll on the housemates in ways that we can't imagine.

During Angel's diary session, she revealed to Big Brother that she has been emotionally exhausted, worried and tired.

Angel says she is emotionally exhausted

Source: Instagram

Angel bares it all

Angel continued by saying that one of the reasons she auditioned for the show was to find stability and expressed worry over figuring what the future holds for her.

After discussing other issues concerning the house with Biggie, she asked to see a psychologist or therapist because she doesn't have anyone to vent to since Arin left.

Big Brother assured her that her request will be considered.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

A lot of people related with Angel's situation, read some of the comments sighted below:

Thearinolao:

"You’re stronger than you think my darling."

Faith.heal:

"If real was a person, it would be angel and angel only. Period."

Unseen____gold:

"I love watching her dairy sessions and I think biggie loves talking with her. She is such a sweet girl."

Mokz____:

"My baby said she’s emotionally exhausted @bigbronaija pls do something on time oo."

I_am_phapha_tee:

"You will be fine hun."

Angel's dad speaks up

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Angel Smith’s social media handler (her dad) addressed continued criticism of the young lady’s choice of outfits and actions in the house.

The post came shortly after former Head of House (HOH) Maria made some comments about Angel during her diary session in the house.

Maria had complained to Biggie about Angel flirting with the boys in the house despite knowing that there are female housemates who have expressed interest in them.

Speaking in line with Biggie’s final words to Maria, Angel’s handler pointed out how society continues to hold women to ransom without demanding the same accountability from their male counterparts.

