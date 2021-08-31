Some Hausa traders and Fulani herdsmen have engaged in a deadly fight in Delta state according to reports

The fight, the report says, was as a result of superiority battle between the two groups in the community

Meanwhile, many people who sustained varied degrees of injury have been rushed to hospitals in the area

Sapele, Delta state: In what will continue to surprise many Nigerians, there seems to be disunity among northerners in Sapele local government area of Delta state.

This follows a clash between the two groups as Hausa traders and Fulani herders in the area engaged in a bloody clash, Punch Newspaper reports.

The incident occurred at the popular Hausa Market along Benin-Warri road, Amukpe, in the metropolis.

Some Hausa traders and Fulani herdsmen have clashed in Delta community. Photo: Nigeria Police

Source: Facebook

According to witnesses, about 10 ten persons sustained varying degrees of injury in the clash and were rushed to different hospitals in the area.

The clash reportedly started after a Fulani herder stabbed a Hausa boy.

Not happy with the stabbing, the Hausas who are of Nasarawa origin, were said to have hurriedly mobilised and attacked the Fulani herdsmen settlements in the bush and the Fulanis fought back.

A source in the market, Ibrahim Umoru, who commented on the development said:

“Maybe he (Fulani man) thought the boy came to steal from them. He did not ask why he (the boy) was there. The matter came to us this morning and we can’t just sit there and watch them attack us every time. We want to tell them we are not fools."

On their part, the Fulani herdsmen who spoke with newsmen under unanimity blamed the Hausas for the clash.

Meanwhile, police operatives from the Sapele Police station have been mobilised to strategic locations in the area.

