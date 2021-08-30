Doug Simmons and Dedra McGee decided to cheekily regain what they lost from those who failed to show up to their wedding

The couple sent a bill to everyone that failed to show up, had promised to and indicated the deadline of payment

The new husband said it is more than the money as he left they were disrespected and very hurt

A newlywed couple did the unthinkable to 'punish' guests who promised to show up at their wedding and ended up failing.

The couple Doug Simmons and Dedra McGeethose sent them bills of the seats that were empty at their reception.

The husband said the guests disappointed them by not showing up after initially promising to do so Photo Credit: Septimbur Petty

Source: Facebook

According to New York Post, anyone who originally said "yes" on the RSVP was slapped with a KSh 26k bill to cover their costs.

The couple from the USA held their wedding in Jamaica at the Royalton Negri Resort and Spa at KSh 13k per head.

On the invoice, the no-shows were given a due date of August 18 to pay up for their empty seats.

The bill went viral online, with many reacting to it and saying how they would have reacted to getting one.

According to Doug, being stood up at their wedding made him feel some type of way, and they felt they should not pay for those who promised to attend.

In the invoice, the couple noted:

“Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance."

They even gave different platforms as payment options and advised the no-shows to contact them and confirm which payment method suited them.

Doug noted that it was not all about the money because they were hurt and disrespected by those who did not show up at their dream wedding.

Social media reacts

Ursula Metoyer-Shine said:

"Hey Douglas Septimbur and Dedra Simmons get your money back!!!! I hate when people do this uncouth sh*it - It irritates my soul when people do that sh*it- like they want to move how they feel at the last minute and fu*ck every one else’s money - "

Keisha Woods commented:

"Take their a*ss to Judge Mathis, you can't RSVP and don't show. Was it a lot of no-shows?"

Angie Sweet Ezell wrote:

"I love it! I should have done this for my birthday party!"

