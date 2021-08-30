BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes former Head of House Pere has finally reacted to the eviction of his friend Maria

The ex-military man was spotted with the other housemates as they discussed the eviction show

Pere revealed that he misses his love interest and is not ashamed to admit it even though he's on national TV

Although they were both nominated for eviction, Pere doesn't look like he was expecting his love interest, Maria, to leave the show so soon.

Videos on social media have shown his and other housemates' reaction to Maria's eviction.

BBNaija Pere sleeps on Maria's bed after her eviction. Photos: @mariachikebenjamin, @_timelesstea

BBNaija Pere reacts to Maria's eviction

In one of the videos, Pere was seen with some of the housemates as they settled in their rooms. Pere was later spotted on Maria's bed. According to him, he misses her and isn't ashamed to say it.

In another video, the housemates were seen making jest of Pere as they mimicked the evicted former Head of House.

Pere was spotted smiling as he watched his fellow contestants talking about Maria.

Meanwhile, Liquorose was heard telling other housemates that she thought it was Pere that would be evicted and not Maria. According to her, she is surprised by the turn of events.

Pere is the blueprint

Media personality Uti Nwachukwu said that an iron fist is needed to rule in an unruly environment. Uti stated this in reaction to Liquorose's statement to her fellow contestants to respect her as the Head of House. Liquorose noted that she is representing Big Brother and should be respected accordingly.

Reacting to Liquorose's statement, he reminded his followers of the time when Pere also demanded respect from his fellow housemates.

Uti shared the video of the moment Liquorose was talking and Pere was nodding his head. The media personality stated that Pere was so proud of Liquorose when she addressed the unruly behaviour of the housemates.

He added that the former HoH has been vindicated of how Nigerians perceive him. The TV personality then urged his followers to vote to keep Pere in the house.

