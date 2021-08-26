The new Head of House Liquorose has addressed the issue of disrespect despite representing the Big Brother

The young lady was spotted telling her fellow housemates that they did not honour her position when she wanted to read a brief

The popular dancer noted that even her deputy and other people she didn't expect were talking when she asked them not to

The new Head of House Liquorose has told her fellow contestants that they have no right to tell her to repeat what their task says when they were not listening to her the first time.

Liquorose sat in her HoH chair as she addressed the rest of the house and accused them of disrespecting her.

Liquorose addresses the housemates for not respecting her. Photos: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

Liquorose tells the housemates to act right

The dancer said she told her fellow contestants to stop keep quiet for a minute in the arena room but they didn't listen to her. According to her, even her deputy didn't accord her any respect.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She also noted that when she called the housemates to come to the lounge and also sit up, they didn't answer her.

Noting that she wouldn't do that if any of them were in her shoes, Liquorose said she respects everyone irrespective of their relationship.

Liquorose noted that the next time she demands their attention and they do not listen to her, she would not pass the message across, adding that they could go and meet Big Brother if they want the message.

Watch the video below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians react

_bydemiii:

"She passed her message respectfully sha with the right amount of authority."

sweet_likka_shuga:

"If na Pere now we nor go hear word again o."

pharmwendy:

"Long overdue! Liquorose been too gentle with them."

its_katchy:

"She didn't say it in a mean way. She mentioned Maria too in her address. So far, LR isn't a biased HOH."

popenation9:

"Them go say Pere is rude and proud."

stardomgys:

"Now you all see what pere tryna pass through when he was the HOH .. fr there’s no discipline in the house … LIQUOROSE chop ham."

Liquorose apologises to Cross for putting him up for eviction

Following the nominations on Monday, Maria, Pere, Peace, JMK, Sammie, and Queen, were put up for possible eviction.

Exercising her veto power, Liquorose saved Peace and replaced her with Cross on the list of those selected for possible eviction.

Liquorose later went to meet Cross and apologised to him for such a decision. She explained that it was a fast decision to make, adding that it was nothing personal.

Source: Legit